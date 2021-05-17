Watch
Big changes on the way for Western Montana this week

Rain and snow return to the forecast
Snow, rain, and much colder temperatures forecasted for end of week
Posted at 3:14 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 17:14:27-04

MISSOULA — Relief from our very dry conditions is on the way this week.

We have another afternoon of mild but mostly dry skies on Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A low-pressure system and associated trough will bring the big changes to Western Montana Wednesday.

You will first notice the much cooler air Wednesday afternoon.

Highs for Wednesday through Friday hold in the low to mid 50s (a good 10-degrees below average).

Abundant, soaking moisture is moving in with this system, too.

Rain will be widespread Wednesday afternoon and evening, and we can expect showers to stick around through at least the end of the week.

With daytime highs being so cool, snow will accumulate in the highest peaks of mountains in Western Montana during the day, but the Rocky Mountain Front is under a Winter Storm Watch with wet, heavy snow expected to really add up there this week!

Don’t be surprised if you see a snowflake mix into lower elevation valley floors during the early-morning or late-night hours.

While they will not stick here, we will be watching for morning slick roadways on passes- especially into North-Central Montana.

