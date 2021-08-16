Big changes on the way for Western Montana Tuesday

MISSOULA — Changes are in store for Western Montana!

Smoke and warm weather move out as our high-pressure system breaks down.

An incoming cold front will bring moisture and much cooler weather to our forecast Tuesday.

Rain returns first to the northwest corner as the system slides down from northwest to the southeast Tuesday afternoon.

Widespread showers can be expected in West-Central and Southwest Montana later Tuesday afternoon and evening for the I-90 corridor and southwest Montana.

Highs Tuesday top out in the 60s and 70s.

Rain continues to fall Wednesday morning before ending Wednesday evening.

Highs Wednesday will drop to the cool 50s and 60s.

We stay below average through the end of the week.

Our next chances of moisture look to arrive late Thursday night through Saturday morning.

