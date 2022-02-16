Big changes on the way this weekend for Western Montana's forecast

MISSOULA — Snow moves out tonight, and most of Western Montana stays dry through the rest of the work week.

Highs this week continue pushing above average into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies will stay overheard during this time.

As we head into the weekend, highs stay in the 40s on Saturday.

Moisture approaches the northwest first, and rain and snow will fall during the afternoon hours in these areas before dropping into central and southern Western Montana through the evening.

As temperatures drop overnight, some snow accumulation is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday a major change occurs in our forecast.

A front moves through brining wind, snow, and frigid temperatures.

Get ready for these changes, because they will bring very slick roads, low visibility, and dangerously cold wind chill values into Monday.

Temperatures behind this front struggle to get into the teens and 20s during afternoon hours through, at least, midweek next week.