Big cool down in store for Western Montana over next 7 days

MISSOULA — Temperatures take a drop Wednesday as a dry cold front sweeps through our region.

Highs drop 10-15 degrees and top out in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.

Isolated, spotty showers are in the forecast, but you will likely only feel a sprinkle or two.

Otherwise, we will stay dry but mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday, we stay mostly dry, cloudy, and cooler.

Friday and Saturday will be beautiful dry, fall days!

Sunday another system arrives.

We experience yet another drop in temperatures.

This time highs will top out in the 40s.

The forecast for Sunday is a long way out, and we will be keeping an eye on the forecast as it evolves, but there is a chance for snow to hit passes across Western Montana by late weekend.