Bracing for more overnight snow and dangerous driving Monday morning

MISSOULA — An arctic front is moving in from the northwest Sunday night, and temperatures will drop quickly.

Slush become ice on roadways, and wintry mix turns to snow in valleys.

A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect for most valleys and higher elevations along the Divide until Monday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings in effect through Monday morning

Along the Divide, wind gusts range from 50 MPH near Marias Pass to 35 MPH for Rogers, MacDonald and Homestake passes.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for mountains in the southwest and the I-90 and HWY-200 corridor west of Missoula where up to 2” is possible in valleys and up to half a foot on passes.

Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Monday night

If you are getting excited about checking out all the new snow in backcountry areas, please read your local avalanche center report before going out.

Avalanche Warnings are in effect for the Whitefish, Glacier, and Flathead ranges until Monday morning.

Wind loading will create high avalanche danger with new snow adding to the unsteady pack.

Snow continues through early Monday morning.

Snow will become more widespread for the northwest (Flathead and Mission valleys) early Monday while moderate snow falls in west-central and southwest Montana.

Temperatures will be cool enough for snow to fall and accumulate while moisture pushes in through the early afternoon hours.

Driving will be dangerous Sunday night and Monday morning.

Please take it easy out there.

For the latest look at roads and passes visit our StormTracker 24/7 stream here.

The latest road conditions from the Montana Department of Transportation can be found here.