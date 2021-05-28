Bringing out the sunblock and water as warm and dry air return to Western Montana

MISSOULA — Clouds move out Saturday night, and dry air fills into Western Montana.

Bring on the sunshine and warmer weather for the holiday weekend.

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday’s highs jump to the low to mid 70s.

Memorial Day we stay dry, warm, and sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Remember river levels will still be high even with all this warm and dry weather.

Flood Warnings are still in effect for the Clark Fork River above Missoula until further notice.

The Clark Fork above Missoula is expected to crest Saturday around a foot above flood stage, and low-lying areas will see water overflow from banks.

Rivers stay high and fast as snowmelt continues next week, too.

Highs next week will be close to the upper 80s and low 90s.

