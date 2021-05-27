Bringing out the sunblock for Memorial Day weekend in Western Montana

MISSOULA — A cold front will move through Western Montana Thursday night.

Expect to feel the breeze pick up, cooler air move in, and a few isolated showers to pass by during this time.

The front will move through by Friday afternoon, and while Friday’s highs take a drop to the 50s and low 60s, drier air already replaces the few showers that will push through the northwest corner Thursday night.

Remember river levels will be high across our area this weekend.

A Flood Warning is still in effect for the Clark Fork River above Missoula until further notice where some overflowing of banks and low-lying areas is possible!

You don’t want to get stuck on the river while it is this high and fast.

Saturday mostly sunny to partly sunny skies return to the forecast.

Highs Saturday will top out in the 60s and 70s!

It only gets warmer and drier from there for our holiday weekend forecast.

Sunday, we jump to the 70s and 80s with sunshine filling in above Western Montana.

Memorial Day will be in the 70s and 80s, too.

Make sure you have out the sunscreen and extra water next week!

We keep warming up through late next week with highs possibly reaching the 90s for the first time this year in some valleys!

