Brr... temperatures take a drop Tuesday night

MISSOULA — A cold front is bringing MUCH cooler air to our forecast.

Lows will be some of the coldest of the season in Western Montana.

Monday night into Tuesday morning, temperatures in valleys will drop to the teens.

Higher elevation valleys will likely see single digits as lows especially in west-central and southwest Montana.

While snow will move out overnight, slushy roadways will become icy.

Slick spots will still be found at all elevations Wednesday morning!

Partly cloudy skies will fill in over Western Montana Wednesday, but highs will only creep to the 20s.

More snow arrives to our cooler atmosphere early (before we wake up) Thursday morning.

Thursday’s commute will be slick.

Snow continues to fall at all elevations Thursday before drying up Friday.