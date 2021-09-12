Watch
Chilly nights ahead this week in Montana

Posted at 4:55 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 18:55:01-04

MISSOULA — Moisture starts slowly moving out of the state later this week, but we do have some isolated shower chances occurring across North-Central and Northwest Montana on Monday morning and afternoon.

Highs this week will be right at or slightly below average- topping out in the 60s and 70s.

Our skies stay mostly smoke-free, but you may notice a little late haze on the horizon still.

We can thank our weekend system for helping bring in the cooler and fresh air.

After we dry up from our spotty shower chances Monday, we can expect a lot drier air to still be around through at least Friday.

With dry, cloud-free nights, lows around the state will get chilly as temperatures drop to the 30s and 40s closer to the end of the week.

Friday evening another system moves into Montana.

This will bring isolated showers late Friday night with widespread showers expected to return Saturday.

