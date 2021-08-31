Chilly start expected Wednesday morning

MISSOULA — After a breezy but blue Tuesday afternoon across Western Montana, winds start calming down Wednesday.

Tuesday night calm, clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Expect a chilly start to Wednesday morning.

Highs this week stay in the mid to upper 70s which is just below average for this time of year.

Highs continue to climb this weekend as high pressure moves back in.

These temperatures will only jump to the low 80s though.

Keep out the sunblock, sunglasses, and water.

The trend over the next week still looks moisture-free with pleasant temperatures.

