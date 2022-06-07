Watch
Clouds move in but temperatures keep rising

Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 15:15:34-04

MISSOULA — Temperatures are on the rise this week, but clouds move in.

Highs near the 80-degree mark buy Thursday.

Cloudy skies fill in Wednesday with a few isolated showers in the forecast.

Rain moves in for the weekend and early next week.

A few spotty showers move in for Friday for the northwest.

Spotty showers then are possible Saturday in West-Central and Southwest Montana while Northwest Montana will be soggy with widespread showers.

Sunday we all see widespread rain.

Spotty showers linger through Monday as highs drop into the low 60s and upper 50s.

