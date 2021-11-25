Cloudy Thanksgiving, be cautious on the roads tonight and going into Friday

MISSOULA — It's looking like a cloudy Thanksgiving all over western Montana, but precipitation is set to build.

Thursday night and into Friday morning, we'll see a winter mix of rain and snow scattered around the region. That means in the higher elevations, snow is more likely. Whether this precipitation sticks around in the valleys depends on what temperatures look like in the coming days.

Be extra cautious if doing any holiday traveling through mountain passes during this period, as conditions could change quickly, and roads may be slick.

Day-time temperatures hover in the range of mid-30's to mid-40's through much of the region in the next couple of days. As temperatures fluctuate around that freezing point, ice may form on roads, so again, be cautious when heading to Grandma's house for that turkey special.

As we march towards the weekend, Saturday and Sunday are set to be warmer and drier as a high-pressure system moves into western Montana.