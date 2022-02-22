Coldest temperatures of the season arrive Tuesday night

MISSOULA — Some of the coldest temperatures of the season are upon us Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The good news is that the wind calms down.

With wind calming and skies clearing, temperatures are allowed to drop well below zero at all elevations.

Wind chill values will not be as cold as Tuesday morning, but actual temperatures will be well below what they were early Tuesday.

Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for all of Western Montana through 5 AM Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon highs stay in the single digits and low teens throughout the afternoon.

We do have a warm up on Thursday as highs jump to the mid 20s, but a system will bring light, isolated snow showers to the forecast.

We do not expect widespread impacts from this system.

Sunshine and warm air return Friday as we jump a few more degrees into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Before you know it, warm air will return.

Highs this weekend return to the upper 30s and low 40s putting us closer to average.