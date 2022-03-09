Coldest temperatures of the weekend in store Wednesday night through Thursday morning

MISSOULA — The coldest push of colder air from this arctic air mass moves through Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Lows Thursday morning will be in the low single digits with a few subzero temperatures also possible.

Highs start warming throughout the week with Thursday’s highs trying to jump at or just above freezing.

Friday, expect temperatures to close in closer to average topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A warmer weekend is in store, but an unsettled weather pattern arrives late weekend/ early next week.

This will bring widespread rain and wintry mix to the forecast through midweek.