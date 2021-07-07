Watch
'Cool off' Thursday still means highs in the upper 80s and low 90s

Posted at 3:05 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 17:05:26-04

MISSOULA — Storms move out Wednesday night leaving us mostly dry Thursday.

Besides an isolated, light shower early Thursday morning, we stay clear with blue skies returning by the afternoon.

Highs Thursday take ‘dip’, and temperatures top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

This ‘cool off’ puts our very hot forecast into perspective from the last few weeks after we’ve hit the mid to upper 90s consistently with a few low 100s.

Highs Friday remain in the low to mid 90s.

High pressure builds in for the weekend.

Things dry right back up even after today’s moisture.

Dry air and highs in the mid to upper 90s are expected Saturday and Sunday.

There is not much moisture to speak of in our next 7-day forecast, so remember fire danger remains high or very high for most of Western Montana.

