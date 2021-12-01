Cooler temperatures on the way this weekend

MISSOULA — After breaking records for warmest temperatures ever recorded for December 1st, we still have a warm (yet non-record breaking) day in store Thursday.

Highs Thursday afternoon top out in the mid to low 50s.

Another breezy day is expected with gusts up to 30 MPH possible.

Temperatures will be on a cooling trend for the rest of the week and into next week.

Eventually we will get into the low 40s by the weekend with upper 30s in the forecast early next week.

Usually this time of year, temperatures would be topping out in the mid to low 30s.

As for moisture, isolated showers remain in the forecast through Thursday- especially across the northwest.

Friday, we have a mostly cloudy day in store but less moisture around.

Rain and snow return Saturday afternoon.

Rain will fall in valleys and snow across passes.

Monday another push of widespread moisture returns leaving us with rain and snow mixing into the valley floors thanks to cooler weather returning.

The reason we have been under such a warm stretch is because our polar jet stream is not dipping down past the Canadian boarded across the west.

We have been under a high moisture but warm air mass under this warm area.

As the jet stream dips into our area the end of this weekend and next week, cooler air from the north is finally able to move down with it.