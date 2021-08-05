Cooler weather on the way this weekend

MISSOULA — A round of strong to severe storms is making its way through Western Montana Thursday afternoon and evening.

Storms will produce gusty outflow winds and frequent lightning.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect through midnight due to winds creating dangerous fire weather patterns while lightning is a concern for new fire starts.

Storms move out Friday with mostly sunny skies expected.

Highs start dropping of the end of our work week and beginning of the weekend.

Expect highs in valleys to be in the low 80s and upper 70s.

Isolated showers are expected on and off this weekend, but Sunday looks to bring more widespread showers back to the forecast.

Next week we start drying up and warming back up to the upper 80s and low 90s.

