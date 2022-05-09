Covering the gardens overnight this week

MISSOULA — We slowly start drying out this week with only a few chances of showers in mountains.

Temperatures during the afternoon slowly start warming, but we do have some very cold overnight temperatures to work through.

If you just planted your garden, make sure to get out the sheets or cover the flowers, fruits, and vegetables since overnight lows drop to the mid 20s to low 30s!

This is even true for most of our valleys!

Friday brings another cooler day as we drop to the 50s and rain and snow showers return to the forecast early Friday morning

The end of the weekend brings high pressure- meaning sunshine and 70s back in the forecast!