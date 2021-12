ST REGIS — For those planning to travel on I-90 near St Regis. There is a crash blocking all westbound lanes.

The crash is a jackknifed semi-truck located at mile marker 27 between St Regis and Drexel. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting that all westbound lanes are currently blocked. They ask to approach with caution and move over for emergency responders.

We will keek you updated as more information comes in.