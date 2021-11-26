Anticipate freezing rain, moisture in northwest Montana Friday morning

MISSOULA — A Winter Weather Advisory in in effect until 11 AM Friday morning for northwest Montana - particularly in relation to freezing rain conditions.

In both the valleys and mountains, a weak low-pressure system is bringing moisture our way. Due to temperatures ranging from the 30°'s to upper 40°'s Fahrenheit, that moisture will fall as snow in higher elevations and rain in the lower elevations.

The moisture can also fall as freezing rain and form slick, black ice on the roadways - use caution! Be aware of quickly changing road conditions and drive slow. Mountain passes are likely to have a couple inches of snow.

As the day progresses and temperatures warm up, this possible hazard is likely to clear up and travel is safer.

The wintery mix this current system is bringing to western Montana is going to clear up as we march into the weekend.

Cloud cover will continue through most of next week with temperatures creeping up into the high 40°'s and low 50°'s! The 8 to 10 day climate outlook showcases warmer than average temperatures for Montana.