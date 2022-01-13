Foggy mornings continue, along with inversions and poor air quality in western MT valleys

MISSOULA — Thursday felt cold outside but temperatures were relatively mild, our highs in western Montana were in the upper 30s and low 40s today.

A very light, weak system is set to move through the region this evening and into tomorrow with the help of a northwesterly flow.

This system will bring a couple of inches in our mountains and some ice, drizzle, flurries, and fog to wake up to Friday morning - especially in the valleys.

Use caution in your morning commute tomorrow with this in mind.

Cold, dense air has made a home in the valleys causing inversions as warm air moves around over top.

Because of this, an Air Stagnation Advisory has been issued in some regions of west-central Montana until Friday evening. Because the air isn't moving out of the valleys very efficiently, air quality gradually degrades as pollutants can build up near the ground and could impact those with respiratory issues.

More fog is possible in the coming days as valleys remain cold.

Next week brings more activity to western Montana with several systems building up to head our way with a northwesterly flow. By Tuesday and Wednesday, an arctic air mass may hit the divide here in Montana.