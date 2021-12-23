Ice, snow, and rain to hit western Montana Thursday

MISSOULA — Winter conditions are expected to be worsen in western Montana heading towards the holiday weekend.

Be aware of changing and potentially hazardous road conditions Thursday.

There's an ice accumulation risk in the valleys in the morning due to overnight moisture.

If traveling along HWY 93 or surrounding areas of Kalispell, Polson, Missoula or Hamilton be cautious of black ice.

High temperatures on Thursday range from the upper 30's to the upper 40's - above freezing point - so roads will be slick when temperatures fluctuate around that point.

In addition, most of western Montana is under a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday morning set to expire at 11 AM. This means mixed precipitation of rain and snow is expected which can affect roads.

Geneva Zoltek Expect wind, snow, ice, and rain in these areas

Later in the day, a cold-front heads towards western Montana which will drop temperatures.

When that cold air pushes towards the region, conditions are conducive to the formation of snow squalls - strong winds, low visibility, and bursts of heavy snow.

This cold front will make its way over north-central Idaho towards west-central and southwest Montana Thursday afternoon. When exactly it hits various areas could be anytime between 1 PM and 10 PM Thursday.

Snowy conditions will stick around Friday and into the holiday weekend.