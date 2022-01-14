Mild weekend in store for western Montana

MISSOULA — Over the past week we've seen valley inversions in western Montana, meaning the cold dense air settles into the valleys and stays put as warm air moves over top.

Those conditions are set to continue, especially in Kalispell over the weekend with some foggy mornings in store.

Other than that, this coming weekend is presenting mild weather conditions throughout western Montana.

We may have a little scattered rain and snow on Saturday, but nothing too significant and Sunday looks very clear (a bluebird day - beautiful conditions for skiing, snowboarding, sledding).

With this mild activity, high temperatures are in the mid to upper 30's and low 40's. Overnight temperatures will be mostly in the 20's.

A Northwest flow is set to bring more moisture next week starting Monday evening and into Tuesday.

This system will circulate through the region until Thursday. We'll get rain or snow depending on temperatures.

Over the next eight to 14 days, climate conditions look to be warmer and drier than average, though, in Montana overall.

Arctic air will also head to the eastern part of the state next week and build up on Continental Divide around Tuesday.

