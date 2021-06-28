Dangerously high temperatures move into Western Montana this week

MISSOULA — Temperatures these next few days will be recording breaking or near-record breaking.

Highs top out in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in place now through Thursday at 8 PM for the northwest corner pictured below in pink.

Heat Advisories go into play for the areas in orange below starting Tuesday at noon.

Somethings to keep in mind during this heat-

This is not a typical summer heat wave.

Extended hot (record-breaking) temperatures like this can be very dangerous.

Those without A/C will find it cool off even during the coolest parts of the night with lows dropping on to the 50s and 60s for a short period of time.

Fire danger concerns are on the rise, and those thinking about shooting fireworks may want to take a second to consider the very high danger of starting a fire.

Elderly neighbors or family members, and people who work outside are especially susceptible to heat-related illnesses during this time.

Check on them and make sure you are drinking enough water, too.

Stay safe out there Western Montana.

Records will be broken this week.

