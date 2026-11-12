Dense fog once again on Friday

MISSOULA — Most valleys were shrouded in fog through much of the morning, while areas surrounding Flathead Lake are still dealing with dense fog this afternoon. We expect more widespread fog to develop tonight lasting thorough most of the first half of Friday.

High temperatures will reach the upper 40s to 50s for most areas. There still is the potential for inversions to stick around through most of the day, therefore leading to cooler afternoon temperatures.

A series of weak cold fronts will begin to move in from the Pacific this weekend, lasting into next week. The first arrives on Saturday morning. This should help blow out our stubborn inversion, as well as bring scattered rain showers to our area. Up to 3 inches of snow are possible in the mountains.

Temperatures will decline next weak to near seasonal norms of the low 40s. Rain and snow showers have at least a low chance of coming over western Montana most days next week.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

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