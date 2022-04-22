Dodging a few showers, even a few thunderstorms, Saturday afternoon

MISSOULA — Highs this weekend keep climbing!

We are in the 50s for Saturday with some 60s even possible Sunday!

Moisture chances still do exist Saturday afternoon.

Clouds will start forming, and we have some popup showers in the forecast.

A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon, so if you hear thunder head indoors.

It will not take long for storms to pass.

Dry air starts moving in Saturday night.

High pressure will dominate our forecast Sunday and Monday.

Highs return to the upper 50s and even upper 60s Sunday and Monday.

Widespread showers return Tuesday as another unsettled weather pattern brings us rain and cooler air through next week.