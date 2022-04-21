Dodging a few spotty showers to begin the weekend

MISSOULA — While we may be dodging a few showers through the end of the week and beginning over the weekend, we can also expect warmer weather to slowly return through early next week!

Highs start to push into the upper 50s and low 60s by the end of the weekend.

This unsettled weather pattern means afternoon rain and snow showers for Western Montana Friday and Saturday.

Snow is likely on passes which will reduce visibility and make passes slick through the early morning and late-night hours.

Highs Sunday jump to the upper 50s and low 60s as high pressure moves in and more sun shines across our area.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week.

Widespread showers and slightly cooler temperatures return Tuesday.