MISSOULA — Temperatures will rise quickly this weekend!

There is a chance of shows Saturday afternoon, especially for West-Central Montana.

Those attending graduation ceremonies should be aware of passing showers Saturday afternoon.

These will be brief but do move through right around lunchtime.

Highs Saturday jump back into the 50s and 60s.

Clouds part Sunday, and highs jump to the 70s!

We stay dry and warm through Tuesday.

Widespread showers and cooler weather return midweek next week.