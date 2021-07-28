Drier air starts moving in for the end of the week

MISSOULA — Air Quality Alerts are still in place for parts of west-central and southwest Montana until further notice.

Air quality has been fluctuating between ‘moderate’ and ‘unhealthy’ Wednesday afternoon.

A few isolated storms are still possible across the southwest Wednesday night.

These storms will bring heavy rain at times to areas closer to Butte.

Standing water and water runoff will be a concern as heavy rain falls in short amounts of time.

Isolated storms are again possible Thursday afternoon for the I-90 corridor and south.

These will be very spotty storms, and mostly dry skies are expected for much of Western Montana Thursday afternoon.

Friday we are dry and warm.

Highs start topping out in the mid 90s Friday before jumping to the mid to upper 90s for Saturday.

Isolated storms move back in to end the weekend and begin next week.

