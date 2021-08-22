Watch
Drier but cooler weather ahead for this week

Cooler weather settles in for the week as skies dry up
Posted at 3:30 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 17:30:33-04

MISSOULA — After a nice early weekend rainfall, things are looking greener around our area.

Temperatures remain cooler than average, but our skies start drying out.

With only a slight chance of showers across the northwest corner Monday afternoon, we can expect blue skies with only a few passing clouds.

Highs stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Our next chances of moisture move in on Friday afternoon.

There is only a slight chance of rain during this period, but we will keep a close eye on our forecast for next weekend as it approaches.

