Drier but cooler weather ahead for this week

MISSOULA — After a nice early weekend rainfall, things are looking greener around our area.
Temperatures remain cooler than average, but our skies start drying out.
With only a slight chance of showers across the northwest corner Monday afternoon, we can expect blue skies with only a few passing clouds.
Highs stay in the mid to upper 70s.
Our next chances of moisture move in on Friday afternoon.
There is only a slight chance of rain during this period, but we will keep a close eye on our forecast for next weekend as it approaches.