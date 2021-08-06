Drought conditions worsen in Western Montana despite storm activity

MISSOULA — Drought conditions have worsened in Western Montana to ‘severe' and ‘extreme’.

Despite our few storms in the forecast this week, we continue to see more dry than wet conditions across the state.

Highs this weekend will drop to the 70s and 80s which does help prevent rapid evaporation compared to days when we are in the mid to upper 90s.

Rain returns to the forecast on Sunday.

These will be much-needed widespread showers!

Highs Sunday stay in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Expect raw backcountry conditions in upper elevations as wet, cold rain falls throughout the morning and evening hours.

Highs Monday start rebounding in the 80s and we sky-rocket back into dry and hot conditions by mid-week next week.

Highs return to the upper 80s and low 90s by Wednesday.

