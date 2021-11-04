Dry air returns for end of week

MISSOULA — Showers move out Friday, and we can expect a mostly dry afternoon with temperatures trending 5-10 degrees above average.

Not only do we have the mid to upper 50s in the forecast Friday, but a warmer but more seasonable day is expected Saturday.

Spotty showers do return to the forecast on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be in the mid to low 40s, but dry air once again returns.

Cooler than average temperatures remain in our forecast early next week, and we can expect to add more rain and snow to the forecast as Pacific moisture makes a return to our area.