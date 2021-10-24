Dusting off the umbrellas this week, rain sticks around

MISSOULA — Highs this week will be much closer to average as we dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.

It will feel cooler at times thanks to the extra moisture in the air.

Sunday night the first of many rounds of moisture move into the area, and rainfall will be widespread.

Rain continues on and off in this widespread pattern through Thursday afternoon.

Expect to keep out the umbrellas and rain boots with this much cooler and wetter trend headed our way this week.

Things look to dry up by Halloween weekend though, and it is something we will keep our eye on since a lot of us have outdoor plans!