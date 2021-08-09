Watch
Weather

Actions

Enjoy Monday's weather while it lasts

items.[0].videoTitle
Back to hot and dry by midweek
Hotter than average conditions return by midweek
Posted at 3:37 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 17:37:28-04

MISSOULA — Boy was this weekend a tease for fall weather!

We saw blue sky, rain, highs in the 60s and 70s, and even a little snow in very high elevations.

Monday’s air quality sits around ‘moderate’ in the northwest corner and good almost everywhere else in Montana.

Haze does start to settle back in by midweek as high pressure builds in.

This means we say goodbye to our rainy and cooler weather and hello to hot, dry air.

Highs by Wednesday return to the low 90s.

By the weekend, we are in the mid to upper 90s with not much moisture in sight.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere