Expect Typical Late July Weather

MISSOULA — Happy Sunday!

the lower to middle 90s. Missoula is expected to hit a high of 95.Right now, it looks like Monday will be the hottest day of the upcoming work week. We will start the day with lows in the mid to upper 50s and we’ll see highs reach the lower to upper 90s during the mid to late afternoon hours. Once again, smoke will be a part of our forecast.Tuesday will once again bring well above average temperatures with most reaching highs in the lower to middle 90s, including a high of 96 in Missoula.Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 80s to middle 90s. Very little to no rain is expected over the next 5 to 7 days.Have a wonderful week!

