Extreme drought now listed for parts of Western Montana

MISSOULA — Red Flag Warnings are in effect until 9 PM tonight for parts of southwest Montana.

The combination of dry and windy weather is increasing our fire concerns.

Fires will spread rapidly with these conditions, so be mindful of any potential fire-starting activity (most are banned anyway for some of us under Stage 2 Restrictions.)

Warmer weather brings us into the weekend with drier air.

Highs this weekend slowly climb back to the low 90s.

Dry air remains in our forecast to start next week, too.

Our new drought forecast now shows severe drought sneaking into the northwest corner of the state.

Even with the few storms we had this week, we need more of a consistent moisture source to lower these increasing rates of drought across Montana.

