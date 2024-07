MISSOULA — A line of severe thunderstorms brought extreme winds to western Montana Wednesday evening.

Wind speeds of 81 mph were recorded at the Missoula Airport and winds of 109 mph were recorded at the top of Mount Sentinel.

For reference:

A Category 1 Hurricane has wind speeds between 74-95 mph while a Category 2 Hurricane has wind speeds between 96-110 mph.

An EF-0 tornado has wind speeds between 65-85 mph while an EF-1 tornado has wind speeds between 86-110 mph.