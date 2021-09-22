Fall arrives in Western Montana

MISSOULA — A mostly dry cold front moved through Wednesday afternoon, and we’ve seen the cloud cover increase and wind pick up.

Late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning a few light showers will fall along northwest and southwest Montana.

These showers will be light, and short-lived.

Highs Thursday will drop to the 60s and low 70s as the cooler air mass behind the front moves in.

As the weekend nears, dry skies return, and we can expect temperatures to be on the rise.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s!

Our next chances of moisture return early next week.

