Watch
Weather

Actions

Fall arrives in Western Montana

items.[0].videoTitle
Highs take a drop Thursday before warming up this weekend
First weekend of fall panning out to be dry and warm!
Posted at 2:21 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 17:27:44-04

MISSOULA — A mostly dry cold front moved through Wednesday afternoon, and we’ve seen the cloud cover increase and wind pick up.

Late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning a few light showers will fall along northwest and southwest Montana.

These showers will be light, and short-lived.

Highs Thursday will drop to the 60s and low 70s as the cooler air mass behind the front moves in.

As the weekend nears, dry skies return, and we can expect temperatures to be on the rise.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s!

Our next chances of moisture return early next week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader