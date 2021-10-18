Fall feelings back in the air this week!

MISSOULA — Highs this week will top out in the 50s and 60s, so we will be feeling a lot more like fall!

A few clouds move in and out throughout the work week, but the only chances we have for precipitation will be in Wednesday night.

Even then, rain showers will be very isolated.

Friday another system moves through bringing more long-term precipitation to the forecast.

Friday through Sunday we have chances rain returning to the forecast.

Snow during this time will stay in mountains as lows in valleys stay above freezing.