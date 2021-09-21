Fall is in the air this week

MISSOULA — After a foggy, frosty, and frigid start to Tuesday morning in Western Montana, we can expect blue sky Tuesday afternoon and stars Tuesday night.

Lows tonight stay in the 40s, and highs for the rest of the week stay at or just above average in the low to mid 70s.

Our Autumnal Equinox occurs Wednesday at 1:20 PM!

Fall is upon us even though the weather has been fall-like for the last few days.

A cold front will move through Wednesday, and wind will pick up.

No precipitation is expected, but clouds will move in throughout the day.

Clouds move out Thursday afternoon, and we stay dry through the rest of the week.

The weekend is shaping up to be sunny and warm.

Highs Saturday and Sunday jump about 10-degrees above average as they top out in the low to mid 80s!

