Fast-changing road conditions under snow bands possible Thursday night

Posted at 1:34 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 15:34:18-05

MISSOULA — Snow bands are possible through Thursday evening.

Under these bands, wet, heavy snow will fall at a fast rate reducing visibility and changing road conditions quickly.

Please use extra caution heading out in West-Central Montana where these bands are possible to form.

Moisture moves out by Friday afternoon.

This sets us up for a very dry and warm weekend with a dry start to next week.

Most of us will even see some blue sky.

Highs in valleys will be in the mid to upper 30s while mountains will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

