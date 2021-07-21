Fire concerns increase through end of week with dry and windy weather ahead

MISSOULA — Storms move out later Wednesday evening, and dry and windy conditions pick up Thursday.

Dry and windy air fill in behind a stalled cold front over the Rocky Mountain Front.

This will elevate our fire concerns through the end of the work week.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for parts of the northwest Thursday afternoon and evening.

Fire Weather Watches are in effect for parts of the southwest Friday afternoon and evening.

Please be mindful of outdoor activities that may cause new wildfires.

They will spread quickly over the next several days due to the dry and windy weather.

This weekend we jump back into the 90s and stay hot and dry through early next week.

