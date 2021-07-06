Fire danger concerns remain high even as isolated storms approach Wednesday

MISSOULA — Hot and dry weather mean fire danger is still high this week.

Changes move into the forecast Wednesday as a cold front moves through Western Montana.

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible, but we are not expecting any significant rainfall out of this system.

You may have a few light showers across the northwest early Wednesday afternoon, but for the most part, light rain is expected.

A few thunderstorms may produce gusty outflow winds and frequent lightning.

Thunderstorm activity is more likely across the I-90 corridor east of Missoula and through the southwest corner of the state Wednesday afternoon.

Be aware of approaching storms if you are trying to beat the highs in the 90s in the rivers or lakes Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday’s skies dry up, and slightly cooler air moves in.

To give you some perspective, highs are on average in the low 80s this time of year.

Our ‘cool off’ Thursday will mean highs drop to the low 90s and upper 80s.

This weekend high pressure builds in and we are back into the mid to upper 90s with dry skies.

Remember, with several weeks of hot and mostly dry conditions, any wildfires will ignite much more easily and can spread quickly

