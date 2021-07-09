Fire Weather Watches in place Sunday with hot, dry, and windy conditions ahead

MISSOULA — Wildfire smoke is settling into Western Montana.

Air quality will be degrading during this time.

Hot temperatures also return to the area as high pressure builds back in.

Highs this weekend will range from the mid to upper 90s.

Very dry air also makes a return, and the combination of hot, dry air and windy conditions Sunday mean higher fire danger.

Our fire concerns have already been high, but things just keep drying out even more.

Fire Weather Watches are in effect Sunday.

Fire Weather Watches in effect Sunday Fire Weather Watches in effect Sunday

Any fires that are started will spread quickly.

Please be mindful of any activities that may start new fires.

Human-caused fires are all preventable.