First 80-degree day of year forecasted Thursday

MISSOULA — Highs keep rising Thursday.

Highs in West-Central and Southwest Montana will reach into the low 80s.

The average first date to hit 80s in Missoula is on average on May 7th.

Here we are well into May and have our first 80-degree day of the year forecasted.

With more cloud cover across the northwest, we will be slightly cooler in the 60s and 70s Thursday.

Warmer weather comes to an end as another system moves in Thursday night.

Warm temperatures mix with an active system allowing storms to form Thursday night.

Widespread showers are expected to end Friday morning, but cooler weather moves in.

Another system moves in Friday night through Sunday meaning we are in for a wetter and cooler Memorial Day weekend forecast.

Highs this weekend drop to the low 60s to the mid 50s.