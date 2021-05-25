Flood Warnings issued as rivers rise near Missoula this week

MISSOULA — Another low-pressure system has dropped out of the Pacific Northwest and rain totals grow Tuesday night.

Heavy showers will move through the area this afternoon and evening.

Some thunderstorms are also possible.

While we will not have the chance for severe storms, frequent lightning, gust outflow winds, and small hail are possible.

Within these storms, heavy downpours will be likely.

Heavy showers mean rain totals add up in a few minutes.

Areas prone to collecting water will be holding extra under these heavy Tuesday afternoon and evening showers.

Showers move out later Wednesday afternoon, but another system will bring showers to northwest Montana on Thursday afternoon and evening.

During this prolonged wetter period, our river levels will rise.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Clark Fork River above Missoula starting Wednesday until further notice.

The Clark Fork above Missoula is forecasted to peak Saturday evening at 8.5 feet and flood stage is at 7.5 feet.

During this time, rivers will be flowing faster and higher, and some overflowing of banks is possible especially in Missoula around the Orchard Homes area.

Be careful around rivers this weekend, even though a warmer and drier period sets up Saturday afternoon onward through the weekend.

