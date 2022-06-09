Flood Watches in effect this weekend

MISSOULA — Hopefully you were able to soak up some sunshine Thursday.

Clouds move in, and rain follows shortly behind this weekend.

Friday, clouds move in, and widespread showers move into northwest Montana.

Rain becomes widespread for us all Saturday through Monday.

Hefty amounts of rain are possible on already saturated ground.

Rain accumulation from 1-3” is possible.

This means runoff is possible and water will collect on roads and in low-lying areas.

Flood Watches have been issued for Western Montana Saturday through Monday.

Flooding is possible into the midweek next week.

High pressure and drier air move in for late-week.