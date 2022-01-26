Watch
Fog lingers through late-afternoons

Changes arrive by late-weekend
Blue skies appear above fog
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 17:20:39-05

MISSOULA — Foggy skies remain in our forecast through the end of the week.

Fog mixes out in the late morning and mid-afternoon hours for Western Montana.

Blue skies appear above the fog for those who live above the low stratus line.

We will be ending January on a mostly dry note.

Highs remain right around freezing for most valleys with slightly warmer weather (mid to upper 30s) for the Bitterroot Valley.

As we head through the first few days of February, expect changes to return.

Cooler and wetter weather move into Western Montana.

We expect to see snow in our forecast again by late weekend through early next week.

