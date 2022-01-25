Freezing fog possible during morning hours in Western Montana

MISSOULA — Highs this week will top out in the low to mid 30s in most valleys (slightly warmer in the upper 30s for the Bitterroot Valley).

Otherwise, we stay mostly dry.

Moisture does return for mountains along the Divide Wednesday through Thursday, but most of our area stays dry.

The only issues you may run into will be leftover snow and ice on roadways from our previous system.

Freezing fog is also possible through early morning hours.

Most fog will mix out by the afternoon hours but expect some lingering fog in some valleys into the early evenings.

Visibility will be reduced and some freezing spots on roadways are also possible when fog develops.