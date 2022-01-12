Freezing fog possible early Thursday morning

MISSOULA — Moisture moves out Wednesday night, which means inversions set up again in Western Montana valleys.

Under these inversion layers, little mixing is likely.

Air quality will be reduced as a stable air mass remains over our area through Friday.

Temperatures will also drop below freezing once again tonight.

Freezing fog is possible across valleys early Thursday morning.

Freezing fog will reduce visibility early Thursday morning, and in some cases, output a light layer of ice over roadways once again.

Fog will mix out later in the afternoon, and stability returns through the weekend.

Highs this weekend will be above freezing, but temperatures will drop quickly overnight.

Our next round of widespread moisture returns by the end of the weekend and early next week.

Another disturbance brings chances of snow late Sunday night into Monday morning with wintry mix possible in valleys Monday afternoon.